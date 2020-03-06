Global  

RB Leipzig give Timo Werner update as midfielder returns ahead of Tottenham Champions League tie

Football.london Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
RB Leipzig give Timo Werner update as midfielder returns ahead of Tottenham Champions League tieJose Mourinho's Tottenham side trail 1-0 from the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against RB Leipzig
News video: Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game.

Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game. 01:29

 RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelmann says that having the club's fans at their Champions League match against Tottenham will spur them on

Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn [Video]Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season. A depleted Spurs, beaten finalists last year, crashed out of this..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34

Nagelsmann's Leipzig eliminate Mourinho's Spurs to claim first ever last eight spot [Video]Nagelsmann's Leipzig eliminate Mourinho's Spurs to claim first ever last eight spot

Red Bull Leipzig reach beat Tottenham 4-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter finals.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:35


Chelsea and Liverpool fans agog over what Timo Werner did in transfer audition against Tottenham

Chelsea and Liverpool fans agog over what Timo Werner did in transfer audition against TottenhamAfter scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the first leg of RB Leipzig's two Champions League round of 16 wins over Tottenham Hotspur, fans...
Daily Star

Tottenham face Steven Bergwijn injury blow ahead of RB Leipzig Champions League tie

Tottenham face Steven Bergwijn injury blow ahead of RB Leipzig Champions League tieTottenham Hotspur face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, but are set to be without Steven Bergwijn
Daily Star

