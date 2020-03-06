Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NHL: Former Canadiens captain Henri 'Pocket Rocket' Richard dies aged 84

NHL: Former Canadiens captain Henri 'Pocket Rocket' Richard dies aged 84

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Henri Richard, who won an NHL-record 11 Stanley Cup titles during a Hall of Fame career spent entirely with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday in Laval, Quebec, aged 84.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Canadiens legend Henri Richard dies at 84

Henri Richard, the younger brother of Maurice "Rocket" Richard and a 20-year veteran of the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 84.
CBC.ca

Henri Richard, winner of 11 Cups with Canadiens, dies at 84

MONTREAL (AP) — Henri Richard, the speedy center who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday. He was 84. His death was announced...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

CBSisme

Cath S RT @CanadiensMTL: The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the organization's greatest legends and ambassadors… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.