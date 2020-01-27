Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA fines owner Mark Cuban $500,000, rejects Mavericks' protest of Hawks game

NBA fines owner Mark Cuban $500,000, rejects Mavericks' protest of Hawks game

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
It is just one of many significant fines the NBA has levied against Mark Cuban, including a $600,000 fine two years ago when he supported tanking.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mark Cuban, Live Nation To Build New Live Music Venue [Video]Mark Cuban, Live Nation To Build New Live Music Venue

They will be converting an empty warehouse along North Stemmons Freeway next to the Mavericks' practice facility into a concert hall for up-and-coming artists.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:20Published

Mark Cuban Thinks Kobe Bryant's Death Can Help Heal A Nation [Video]Mark Cuban Thinks Kobe Bryant's Death Can Help Heal A Nation

Mark Cuban Thinks Kobe Bryant's Death Can Help Heal A Nation

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA fines Cuban $500K, denies Mavs protest

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has levied at $500K fine to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for public criticism of the officials as well as denied the team's protest of...
ESPN

Mark Cuban Fined $500k By NBA For Trashing Refs, Commish Goes Nuclear

The NBA has hit Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban with a $500,000 fine for publicly blasting NBA refs in the wake of a controversial call in a Feb. 22 game. But,...
TMZ.com Also reported by •CBS SportsNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OpeningDayNFL

Opening Day Game NBA fines Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for public criticism of officials https://t.co/OngPuZB12e via @YahooSports 3 minutes ago

TomG1033

Tom Gribble RT @espn_macmahon: Mark Cuban has been fined a known total of $3,030,000 by the NBA during his two-decade tenure as the Mavs owner. That in… 8 minutes ago

CBSLocalSports

CBS Local Sports The #Mavs owner, no stranger to fines, just got docked $500K by the league. https://t.co/sKAD0Kax8t 27 minutes ago

Reign_Man2

Charles n Charge NBA fines Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for public criticism of officials https://t.co/AJbkRlOmal 28 minutes ago

feed_stocks

Stocks News Feed - Stock News & Stocks Chat NBA fines Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for on-court tirade https://t.co/GFGDOpv3P6 https://t.co/5vajABOQnP 36 minutes ago

mauiturtle

Turtle NBA fines owner Mark Cuban $500,000, rejects Mavericks' protest of Hawks game https://t.co/yiOSS9v9dK via @usatoday 39 minutes ago

Submarine_Guy

Navy_Man RT @CNBC: NBA fines Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for on-court tirade https://t.co/XtWIMZkEWx 40 minutes ago

mommymar

Mar & Zack RT @Sportsnet: The NBA has fined Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500K for making detrimental comments towards officials. https://t.co/LWEP51Nl… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.