Fantasy Baseball Injury Reaction: Aaron Judge's rib stress fracture moves him down the rankings

CBS Sports Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries to make sense of a murky diagnosis.
Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing [Video]Spring Training Report: Yankees Injuries Mount With Aaron Judge Ailing

The Yankees, who won the AL East in 2019 despite injuries, already face Spring Training concerns with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ailing. Curtis Silva reports.

LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal [Video]LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal

LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal James weighed in on the Houston Astros' cheating scandal on Tuesday, claiming that the MLB commissioner needs to start..

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Is Out for Opening Day With Rib Fracture

After months of pain, Judge said on Friday that he had a stress fracture that may take months to heal.
Fantasy Baseball Spring Notebook: Dylan Bundy, Josh James gaining sleeper appeal; is now their time?

From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake Snell and Aaron Judge, Scott White breaks down the latest from around...
CBS Sports

