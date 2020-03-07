Global  

Hawks CEO pushes starting NBA season in Dec.

ESPN Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said moving the start of the NBA season from mid-October to mid-December would help ratings, because the league would avoid two months of competition with the NFL's regular season.
Hawks CEO Steve Koonin proposes to start NBA season in December, league is open to the idea

'We certainly have no issue with reconsidering the calendar,' the NBA's senior VP of strategy and analytics said
CBS Sports

