Hardik Pandya smashes unbeaten 158 off 55 balls

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya blazed his way to an unbeaten 158 off just 55 balls against BPCL in a semifinal match of the D Y Patil T20 Cup here on Friday. Pandya, who returned to competitive cricket in this tournament after undergoing a back surgery, struck six fours and 20 sixes during his blitzkrieg to help...
Video | Hardik Pandya is back! Hammers sensational 105 in just 39 balls

On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup here on Friday....
Mid-Day

Hardik Pandya scores 105 runs in 39 balls with 10 sixes, 8 fours in DY Patil T20 Cup

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a blitzkrieg 105 runs off just 39 balls for his side Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup match on Friday. 
Zee News


