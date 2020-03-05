Global  

Mithali Raj bats in a saree, video goes viral

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A video of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj went viral on Thursday in which she wore a traditional Indian saree along with cricket accessories to promote cricket for women in India ahead of Women's Day. Mithali shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Every saree talks more than you and I know! It never tells you...
