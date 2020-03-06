Tennis: Players banned from handing towels to ball-kids in Indian Wells

Players will be banned from handing their towels to ball-kids at next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organisers said on Friday.

