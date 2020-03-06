Global  

Tennis: Players banned from handing towels to ball-kids in Indian Wells

Reuters India Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Players will be banned from handing their towels to ball-kids at next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organisers said on Friday.
Ball kids to wear gloves, not touch towels at Indian Wells

Tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open that starts next week will have to manage their own towels on court and ball kids will wear gloves while working matches...
Seattle Times

Sport24.co.za | Indian Wells event takes steps to combat coronavirus

Organised interaction between players and fans will be limited at the Indian Wells, one of several steps organisers are taking amid coronavirus concerns.
News24


