Magic coach Steve Clifford transported to hospital after falling ill during game vs. Timberwolves

Benjamin Bearce (Benji) RT @TheNoLookPass: I hope Magic coach Steve Clifford is okay. 2 minutes ago

Kira Schmitz RT @Magic_PR: During the third quarter of tonight’s game at Minnesota, Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford came down with an illness.… 2 minutes ago

jaysmoove™ 🤘🏼 RT @BR_NBA: Magic coach Steve Clifford left the game after "feeling ill," will get examined in a Minnesota hospital, per @wojespn https://t… 6 minutes ago

Manila Bulletin Sports #NBA: Magic coach Steve Clifford exits game with illness https://t.co/vJ6gH3o3oi 6 minutes ago

Christian Toro Seda RT @DanteMagic: Per Magic PR team: During the third quarter of tonight’s game at Minnesota, Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford came d… 17 minutes ago

𝚁𝚎𝚢-𝚁𝚎𝚢 🤞🏾✌🏾 I hope Magic coach Steve Clifford is okay. 18 minutes ago

Sam RT @fox35orlando: The Magic tweeted: "During the third quarter of tonight’s game at Minnesota, Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford came… 20 minutes ago