Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends face Brian Lara's West Indies Legends in opener

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
 The opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series between the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends and Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends will be held on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium here.
News video: Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag

Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag 01:03

 Road Safety World Series 2020 Team India will win the cup says Virendra Sehwag

Thai engineering students test go-karts built in class [Video]Thai engineering students test go-karts built in class

Young mechanics tested driving go-karts that they built in classes to improve road safety. Footage from Monday (March 02) shows the engineering students races on their mini vehicles in Trang,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published

Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News [Video]Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News

India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published


Road Safety World Series 2020 Match 1 Live Streaming: Where and where to watch Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara?


Indian Express

Road Safety World Series 2020: Preview, schedule, squads and all you need to know

Giving fans a chance to relive their favourite legends once again, the Road Safety World Series 2020 will see cricketing veterans from India, Australia, Sri...
DNA

ShayanAcharya

Shayan Acharya RT @sportstarweb: "Players need to pick themselves up and get some work done." Batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, in an interview, spea… 55 seconds ago

ShayanAcharya

Shayan Acharya Sachin Tendulkar wins the toss, India Legends to field against Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in the opening ga… https://t.co/BRkrognisY 2 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar "Players need to pick themselves up and get some work done." Batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, in an interview… https://t.co/XKJjF88Xlg 2 minutes ago

mihirdesai4bjp

Mihir Desai It is a moment of pride for me to have glimpse of Greatest players of all time @sachin_rt @virendersehwag… https://t.co/bRReFovqvw 3 minutes ago

CricketZine

CricketZine Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Live Streaming, TV Channels Guide, Schedule, Squads https://t.co/KmH8GnAvgM 9 minutes ago

ramnath_srt

Ramnath RT @Sachinist: #GodOfCricket @sachin_rt to Take Strike at Wankhede Against Brian Lara's West Indies Legends. Full Story : https://t.co/Ntva… 11 minutes ago

nazishrahman

ImNazish نازش @justvoot not able to watch Road Safety World Series Live on Voot app on @AmazonFireTVInd it says player error 1 11 minutes ago

vishalkeshari29

vishalkeshari RT @IExpressSports: Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Lara, Chanderpaul, and many more return to live action in the inaugural match of the Ro… 11 minutes ago

