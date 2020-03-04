Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends face Brian Lara's West Indies Legends in opener

Shayan Acharya RT @sportstarweb: "Players need to pick themselves up and get some work done." Batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, in an interview, spea… 55 seconds ago Shayan Acharya Sachin Tendulkar wins the toss, India Legends to field against Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in the opening ga… https://t.co/BRkrognisY 2 minutes ago Sportstar "Players need to pick themselves up and get some work done." Batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, in an interview… https://t.co/XKJjF88Xlg 2 minutes ago Mihir Desai It is a moment of pride for me to have glimpse of Greatest players of all time @sachin_rt @virendersehwag… https://t.co/bRReFovqvw 3 minutes ago CricketZine Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Live Streaming, TV Channels Guide, Schedule, Squads https://t.co/KmH8GnAvgM 9 minutes ago Ramnath RT @Sachinist: #GodOfCricket @sachin_rt to Take Strike at Wankhede Against Brian Lara's West Indies Legends. Full Story : https://t.co/Ntva… 11 minutes ago ImNazish نازش @justvoot not able to watch Road Safety World Series Live on Voot app on @AmazonFireTVInd it says player error 1 11 minutes ago vishalkeshari RT @IExpressSports: Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Lara, Chanderpaul, and many more return to live action in the inaugural match of the Ro… 11 minutes ago