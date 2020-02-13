Global  

Enrique, Anna Kournikova name newborn daughter Mary

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and former Russian tennis star wife, Anna Kournikova have revealed the name of their baby five weeks after her birth.

Enrique 44, and Anna, 38, had announced the arrival of their daughter in January. The couple are already parents of twins, Nicholas and Lucy, two.

Enrique referred to his...
