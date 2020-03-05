'Deceived' Ronaldinho released in fake passports case

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother were "deceived" and will not face prosecution for traveling to Paraguay on false documents, officials said Thursday. Prosecutor Federico Delfino said he had recommended not pursuing Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira. "But on the condition of admitting ...



Recent related news from verified sources Ronaldinho held by police in Paraguay after Brazil legend 'found with fake passports' Legendary Brazilian playmaker Ronaldinho has reportedly found himself caught up in an investigation into fake passports and was detained in Paraguay

Daily Star 2 days ago



Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho under investigation in Paraguay over ‘fake passport’ claims Ronaldinho is being held by police in Paraguay over claims he has fake passports. Authorities raided the Brazil and Barcelona legend’s hotel room, which he is...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this