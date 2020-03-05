Global  

Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay - police

Reuters India Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said.
News video: Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay 01:33

 Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport

Ronaldinho agrees alternative punishment after he's found with altered passport

Ronaldinho agrees alternative punishment after he's found with altered passportFormer Barcelona and Brazil superstar Ronaldinho was held in Paraguay on Wednesday after entering the country with a fake passport
Daily Star Also reported by •FOX SportsBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldBBC Sport

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho under investigation in Paraguay over ‘fake passport’ claims

Ronaldinho is being held by police in Paraguay over claims he has fake passports. Authorities raided the Brazil and Barcelona legend’s hotel room, which he is...
talkSPORT

