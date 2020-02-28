UFC 248: Israel Adesanya makes presence felt in final face-off with Yoel Romero before middleweight title defence

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Stepping onto the scales for the UFC 248 ceremonial weigh-ins, Kiwi middleweight champion Israel Adesanya pulled a cigar out of his pocket and mimed lighting it up, before turning to face Yoel Romero and snapping it in half. Whether... Stepping onto the scales for the UFC 248 ceremonial weigh-ins, Kiwi middleweight champion Israel Adesanya pulled a cigar out of his pocket and mimed lighting it up, before turning to face Yoel Romero and snapping it in half. Whether... 👓 View full article

