Phoenix Suns: Aron Baynes go bonkers for career-high 37, hitting 9 3s in 127-117 win

azcentral.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Aron Baynes goes from not playing in Tuesday's loss to Portland to hitting a career-high nine 3s in scoring a career-high 37 points in Phoenix's 10-point win.
 
