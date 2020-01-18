Global  

Matthew Tkachuk sets up Calgary Flames in victory over Arizona Coyotes

azcentral.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all of the goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Friday night.
 
Recent related videos from verified sources

Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on [Video]Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on

Brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk squared off again, with Brady scoring and leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 over the Calgary Flames with the entire Tkachuk family looking on

Credit: NHL     Duration: 04:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tkachuk's 3-assist night helps Flames claim key victory against Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all three Calgary Flames goals in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.
CBC.ca

Matthew Tkachuk sets up Flames in 3-2 victory over Coyotes

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, T.J. Brodie and Mikael Backlund scored, Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all of the goals and the Calgary Flames beat the...
Seattle Times

sports_arizona

Arizona Sports Matthew Tkachuk sets up Calgary Flames in victory over Arizona Coyotes https://t.co/Z5EzbOeJmq 5 hours ago

coyotes_fanly

Coyotes Report Matthew Tkachuk sets up Calgary Flames in victory over Arizona Coyotes #ArizonaCoyotes https://t.co/3lT8dCD2ds https://t.co/23cNZB4Z3f 12 hours ago

azcsports

azcentral sports Matthew Tkachuk sets up Calgary Flames in victory over Arizona Coyotes https://t.co/Ap0arokxlg 17 hours ago

azcentral

azcentral Matthew Tkachuk sets up Calgary Flames in victory over Arizona Coyotes https://t.co/ZpI9GyctlK 17 hours ago

