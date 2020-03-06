Global  

Yes Bank crisis: Due diligence under way, says SBI

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
State of Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said that the bank has received the draft scheme of resolution for cash-strapped Yes Bank and the board has given in-principle approval to explore the possibility of picking up 49 per cent stake.
News video: Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs

Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs 03:22

 The Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank on Friday. RBI has also capped the withdrawal limit to ₹50,000 per account till April 3rd. The central bank also superseded the board of Yes Bank. Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar was appointed Yes Bank administrator. RBI has assured Yes Bank...

IN A FIRST STATEMENT ON THE YES BANK CRISIS, FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN TODAY ASSURED YES BANK DEPOSITORS THAT THEIR MONEY IN THE TROUBLED BANK IS SAFE AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA WILL FIND..

State of Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said that the bank has received the draft scheme of resolution for cash-strapped Yes Bank and the...
The government has reportedly asked SBI and life insurance behemoth LIC to collectively pick up a 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank.
