ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Crisis-hit Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor was brought to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case against him. The ED is probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.
 The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering cases against the founder and former managing director of Yes Bank Ltd, Rana Kapoor. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday late evening put the private sector lender under moratorium and suspended the bank's board...

