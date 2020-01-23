Crisis-hit Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor was brought to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case against him. The ED is probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Insys Founder Kapoor Sentenced For Role In Opioid Racket Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor was sentenced to 66 months in prison on Thursday. Reuters reports Kapoor is being jailed for his role in an opioid fraud scheme. The billionaire is among a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published on January 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's Mumbai house raided by ED The raids were conducted in connection with a money-laundering probe against Rana Kapoor.

DNA 15 hours ago



ED questions Rana Kapoor, searches his residence The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned former MD, CEO and co-founder of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, in connection with a loan granted by the ban

Hindu 12 hours ago





Tweets about this Elevate World News https://t.co/T1Nxz4bbPq Rana Kapoor should be taken through Narco test . Then it will come out how the Loans were… https://t.co/IhUIx2PdOd 7 minutes ago Today24 ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor – Times of India https://t.co/72JTQ2HQn6 23 minutes ago TOI Business ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor https://t.co/OCNZh48YOf 37 minutes ago