NHL roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Connor Hellebuyck worked his league-leading sixth shutout, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in Winnipeg's three-goal first period and the Jets beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Friday.
Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0

