Road Safety World Series 2020: Preview, schedule, squads and all you need to know

Giving fans a chance to relive their favourite legends once again, the Road Safety World Series 2020 will see cricketing veterans from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa join forces to create awareness for road safety through sports.

