Crystal Palace vs Watford live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, live score and goal updates

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published NASA will be unable to command Voyager 2 for almost one year 01:35 CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Starting early this month, Voyager 2 will stop receiving commands from NASA, the space agency announced in a news release on March 5. This is because the transmitter that sends commands to Voyager 2, the DSS43 radio antenna near Canberra, Australia, will undergo "critical...