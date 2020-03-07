Hear: In audio, Azhar slams US over Afghan deal

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Days after Pakistan declared JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar “missing” before the FATF plenary, the designated terrorist Azhar, released a seven-minute audio on Feb 29 in which he described the US peace deal with the Taliban as a victory which “America has made to escape from Afghanistan”. He said, "Doha witnessed the unbelievable", referring to the peace deal. 👓 View full article

