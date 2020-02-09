Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'We could easily' - Millwall boss Gary Rowett reveals tactical tweak that undid Nottingham Forest

'We could easily' - Millwall boss Gary Rowett reveals tactical tweak that undid Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Post Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
'We could easily' - Millwall boss Gary Rowett reveals tactical tweak that undid Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest news - Millwall boss Gary Rowett has given his verdict after seeing his side dismantle the Reds on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rowett praise for Baggies [Video]Rowett praise for Baggies

Millwall boss Gary Rowett gives his reaction to Sky Sports following the 2-0 defeat to West Brom.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Millwall enhance promotion credentials with Matt Smith hat-trick at Nottingham Forest

Matt Smith destroyed Nottingham Forest with a 13-minute first-half hat-trick to boost Millwall’s hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs with a rousing...
talkSPORT

Millwall hopeful of key player making injury return vs Nottingham Forest

Millwall hopeful of key player making injury return vs Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest news | The Reds take on the Lions in their next match in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday
Nottingham Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC 'We could easily' - Millwall boss Gary Rowett reveals tactical tweak that undid Nottingham Forest https://t.co/OarUg7W5bh 1 hour ago

nottslivesport

Nottinghamshire Live Sport 'We could easily' #NFFC https://t.co/zkZtMwcnqz 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.