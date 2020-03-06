Sport24.co.za | NHL Canadiens legend Henri Richard dead at 84

Henri Richard, who played on a National Hockey League-record 11 Stanley Cup championship squads in his 20-year career, died.



Recent related news from verified sources Canadiens legend Henri Richard dies at 84 Henri Richard, the younger brother of Maurice "Rocket" Richard and a 20-year veteran of the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 84.

CBC.ca 20 hours ago



NHL: Former Canadiens captain Henri 'Pocket Rocket' Richard dies aged 84 Henri Richard, who won an NHL-record 11 Stanley Cup titles during a Hall of Fame career spent entirely with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday in Laval,...

Reuters 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this