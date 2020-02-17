Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tributes pour in as former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins dies at 41 after long battle with illness

Tributes pour in as former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins dies at 41 after long battle with illness

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Matthew J Watkins, the former Wales centre, has died at the age of 41 following a long battle with illness. The ex-rugby union star retired in 2011 before being diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer in 2013. And following a seven-year fight, the husband and father of two passed away on Saturday. Watkins […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gardener who planted orange tree seeds in 2005 ended 15 year wait for fruit (RAW) [Video]Gardener who planted orange tree seeds in 2005 ended 15 year wait for fruit (RAW)

A British gardener who planted orange seeds 15 years ago was delighted when the finally bore fruit -- outside in his freezing back garden in February. Alan Alford, 52, planted two orange trees in his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins dies aged 41

Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 after a long illness.
Belfast Telegraph

Matthew J Watkins: Ex-Wales centre dies at the age of 41

Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 after a long illness.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Wales Online

Tweets about this

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Tributes pour in as former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins dies at 41 after long battle with illness… https://t.co/JhP8TcUSxU 8 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Tributes pour in as former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins dies at 41 after long battle with... - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/zvjg0noejZ 10 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #RugbyUnion #Sport #WalesRugby Tributes pour in as former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins dies at 41 after long batt… https://t.co/KFmkyLN0HX 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.