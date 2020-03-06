'Relegate them' - Leicester City fans set sights on much-needed win against Aston Villa

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: TheFootballDaily - Published Is This The WORST VAR Decision Of The Season?! | Winners & Losers 19:11 Manchester United and Everton were at the centre of VAR controversy this weekend, did VAR get it wrong? Manchester City lifted their third consecutive EFL trophy against Aston Villa, who was your man of the match - Foden, KDB Aguero? Let us know in the comments below. With Arsenal's Invincible season...