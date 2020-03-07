Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'It is time to move on,' says 42-year-old veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer who announced his retirement

'It is time to move on,' says 42-year-old veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer who announced his retirement

DNA Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
In 31 Test, 1944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries - this is what former India opener Wasim Jaffer achieved his two-decade-long cricketing career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'It is time to move on': Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer after announcing retirement

In 31 Test, 1944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries - this is what former India opener Wasim Jaffer achieved his two-decade-long...
DNA Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.