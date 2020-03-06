'Just didn't look the same' - Pundit's big injury fear for Aston Villa ahead of Leicester City clash
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Leicester City vs Aston Villa: Former striker Darren Bent fears that Villa captain Jack Grealish might be carrying an injury ahead of Monday night's return to Premier League action.
Manchester United and Everton were at the centre of VAR controversy this weekend, did VAR get it wrong? Manchester City lifted their third consecutive EFL trophy against Aston Villa, who was your man of the match - Foden, KDB Aguero? Let us know in the comments below. With Arsenal's Invincible season...