'Just didn't look the same' - Pundit's big injury fear for Aston Villa ahead of Leicester City clash

Walsall Advertiser Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Leicester City vs Aston Villa: Former striker Darren Bent fears that Villa captain Jack Grealish might be carrying an injury ahead of Monday night's return to Premier League action.
News video: Is This The WORST VAR Decision Of The Season?! | Winners & Losers

Is This The WORST VAR Decision Of The Season?! | Winners & Losers 19:11

 Manchester United and Everton were at the centre of VAR controversy this weekend, did VAR get it wrong? Manchester City lifted their third consecutive EFL trophy against Aston Villa, who was your man of the match - Foden, KDB Aguero? Let us know in the comments below. With Arsenal's Invincible season...

Smith post-match v Leicester [Video]

Smith post-match v Leicester

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith gives his reaction to his teams disappointing 4-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa [Video]

Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson will be in the Monday Night Football studio for Leicester City vs Aston Villa.

'Starved of games' - This is why Conor Hourihane is starting for Aston Villa at Leicester City

'Starved of games' - This is why Conor Hourihane is starting for Aston Villa at Leicester CityLeicester City vs Aston Villa live coverage: Republic of Ireland international has been handed an 11th Premier League start at the expense of Anwar El Ghazi...
'My biggest gripe' - Everything Dean Smith said after Aston Villa's Leicester City horror show

These are the full thoughts of Aston Villa boss DEan Smith in the aftermath of the defeat to Leicester City
