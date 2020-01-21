Global  

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Cherries score at Anfield despite apparent Callum Wilson push on Joe Gomez – goal stands after VAR review

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Anfield was silenced as Bourmemouth took a shock lead over Liverpool in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off. Callum Wilson turned home Jefferson Lerma’s pass across the face of goal only nine minutes into the action on Merseyside. But there was real drama and more frustration with VAR as Liverpool were furious that the goal was […]
