Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives Premier League debut to Pablo Mari as Eddie Nketiah starts over Alexandre Lacazette again
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Mikel Arteta has handed a Premier League debut to Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari for the Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday. The Gunners signed the former Manchester City centre-back from Brazilian club Flamengo in January and he impressed at Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night. He didn’t make a single […]
News has emerged that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has fallen out with young prospect Matteo Guendouzi after their winter break and was dropped from the Newcastle United matchday squad! But will he leave the Emirates?!
Martin Keown has produced a strong rant on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after the 2-1 defeat at home to Olympiacos in the Europa League which saw the Gunners lose on... Football.london Also reported by •BBC Local News •Daily Star •Daily Record •talkSPORT