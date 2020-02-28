Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

Duke vs. North Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Duke game 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Cal State Fullerton and Hawaii.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScottSt1963

Scott Stewart RT @MattFtheOracle: Duke-North Carolina Betting Odds, Pick, Prediction: Can Blue Devils Shut Down Tar Heels? https://t.co/34xPgxa04W 3 hours ago

MattFtheOracle

Matthew Freedman Duke-North Carolina Betting Odds, Pick, Prediction: Can Blue Devils Shut Down Tar Heels? https://t.co/34xPgxa04W 3 hours ago

ActionNetworkHQ

The Action Network North Carolina has started to find its form with three straight wins, but can it avenge last month's heartbreaking… https://t.co/2qpWeXBmRL 3 hours ago

lasvegasbetting

LasVegasBetting North Carolina #Tarheels at (12) Duke #BlueDevils Betting Odds & ACC Hoops Expert Predictions by Aengus Moorehead -… https://t.co/4I2BsNOyT4 4 hours ago

RuthlessPepeJr

Ruthless Pepe JR RT @FDSportsbook: 🚨 CBB Odds Boost 🚨 San Diego State (vs Utah State), Duke (vs North Carolina), and Oregon (vs Stanford) All to Win Boost… 4 hours ago

HoosOn_First

Ryan Reese A small slate this Saturday as we try to get our betting tournament ready https://t.co/JmSoBaCXsZ 5 hours ago

STL_UVA

Streaking the Lawn A small slate this Saturday as we try to get our betting tournament ready. https://t.co/bEgbX3n8q6 5 hours ago

FDSportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook 🚨 CBB Odds Boost 🚨 San Diego State (vs Utah State), Duke (vs North Carolina), and Oregon (vs Stanford) All to Win… https://t.co/ZMgnKjFhNi 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.