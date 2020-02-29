Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth player ratings: Mo Salah and Sadio Mane secure comeback win

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth player ratings: Mo Salah and Sadio Mane secure comeback win

Daily Star Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth player ratings: Mo Salah and Sadio Mane secure comeback winThe Reds returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats with a confidence-boosting win over Bournemouth at Anfield at Saturday lunchtime
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool vs Bournemouth result: Player ratings as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah secure victory

Jurgen Klopp's side got back on track to go 25 points clear in the Premier League
Independent Also reported by •Mid-Day

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. The Reds were 3-2 winners against West Ham...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thisisanfield

This Is Anfield NEW: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Player Ratings https://t.co/zeF02A91qq 50 seconds ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth: Salah and Mane shine but one star struggles https://t.co/6AlwygoEyl https://t.co/faXix4rlS6 2 minutes ago

TheRedmenTV

The Redmen TV Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth | Player Ratings High scores for Milner and Mane today as they were ultimately the diffe… https://t.co/gueZVMhhpB 2 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Player Ratings 4 minutes ago

LIVERsuperPOOL

Parted Beard Player Ratings Liverpool vs Bournemouth 🔴Adrián 6 🔴Trent 5 🔴Gomez 5 🔴VVD 6 🔴Milner 9 (MOTM)💥 🔴Fab 5 🔴Gini 6… https://t.co/daQOOVzk7J 5 minutes ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @DailyStar_Sport: Liverpool player ratings as goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino secure comeback win over Bournemouth | @cmcke… 5 minutes ago

annealicia

Faith Fulcher RT @MirrorFootball: Liverpool player ratings from win over Bournemouth as Mohamed Salah shines https://t.co/3yKbj4yb2I https://t.co/wMeShkS… 11 minutes ago

MirrorFootball

Mirror Football Liverpool player ratings from win over Bournemouth as Mohamed Salah shines https://t.co/3yKbj4yb2I https://t.co/wMeShkSfFK 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.