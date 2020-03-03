Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The post Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth appeared first on The Sport Review. Gary Lineker has taken to social media to declare Liverpool FC’s “crisis” as over thanks to their 2-1 win over Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool FC headed into the game looking to get back to winning ways after their 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth […]The post Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

