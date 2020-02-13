Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bristol City 1-1 Fulham: Tom Cairney leaves it late to rescue point for automatic promotion chasing Cottagers

Bristol City 1-1 Fulham: Tom Cairney leaves it late to rescue point for automatic promotion chasing Cottagers

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Fulham failed to fully ramp up the pressure on second place Leeds after Tom Cairney’s late goal could only secure a 1-1 draw with fellow Championship promotion-contenders Bristol City at Ashton Gate. City took a 70th-minute lead when Nahki Wells was on hand to nod home from close range after Pedro Pereira had headed across […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis [Video]Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history.On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol [Video]A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol

A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol. Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city woke up to the artwork on the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bristol City v Fulham

BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Bristol City and Fulham.
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC SportThe Sentinel Stoke

Bristol City 1-1 Fulham LIVE: Reaction from Ashton Gate as Cairney earns Cottagers a point

Bristol City 1-1 Fulham LIVE: Reaction from Ashton Gate as Cairney earns Cottagers a pointNahki Wells had given the Robins a second-half lead only for Lee Johnson's side to concede a late equaliser
Bristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkySportsLyall

Lyall Thomas RT @WestLondonSport: Cairney’s strike rescues point for Fulham at Bristol City #ffc https://t.co/abQdGpiJ7o via @westlondonsport 8 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Bristol City 1-1 Fulham: Tom Cairney scores late Cottagers leveller https://t.co/lspVDGwyOo 10 minutes ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Fulham rely on late Tom Cairney goal to secure draw at Bristol City https://t.co/McbU6f6HL1 12 minutes ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Fulham missed out on the chance to close in on second place Leeds as they could only rescue a late draw at Bristol… https://t.co/pB47A2byYg 19 minutes ago

footblab

Football Lab ADAM SHERGOLD AT ASHTON GATE: A point is a point but you gained the impression this draw wasn't especially helpful… https://t.co/qLH47svtQO 19 minutes ago

LeedsUtdFNH

Leeds News Hound Fulham rely on late Tom Cairney goal to secure draw at Bristol City #LUFC #FNH https://t.co/KVXn6m9Itq 20 minutes ago

LeedsUtdFNH

Leeds News Hound Bristol City 1-1 Fulham: Late Tom Cairney goal cancels out Nahki Wells' opener #LUFC #FNH https://t.co/8kuhTJzNLv 20 minutes ago

bristolcitylive

Bristol City Live Lee Johnson and Scott Parker quotes, as the 125th anniversary discussed plus more. #BRCFUL #BristolCity #FFC 🔴⚪ https://t.co/uDOA9lheE2 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.