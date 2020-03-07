Global  

Kenny Atkinson and Brooklyn Nets mutually agree to part ways

Newsday Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
GM Sean Marks called it an "extremely difficult decision." Jacque Vaughn will coach the Nets for the rest of the season.
Brooklyn Nets, coach Kenny Atkinson part ways after four seasons

The Brooklyn Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson agreed to part ways after four seasons. The New York native was 118-190 during his Nets tenure.
