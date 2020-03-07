Global  

Source: Some owners want 'no' vote, 18 games

ESPN Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Some NFL owners are hoping the players vote "no" on the CBA proposal, with the hopes of countering with a better deal for the league that could include an 18-game season, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
