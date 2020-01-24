Global  

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe devastated for his players after 2-1 defeat at Anfield

BBC Sport Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he is "devastated" for his players after their defensive errors cost them a one-goal advantage during a 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.
News video: Howe: Henderson leadership second to none

Howe: Henderson leadership second to none 01:30

 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's leadership qualities are 'second to none'.

Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says it was a "hammer blow" to lose captain Steve Cook with a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool but he was pleased with the team's performance.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published

Howe: It's been a very difficult window

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it has been difficult to find players of sufficient quality to improve his squad in the current transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published


Eddie Howe challenges Bournemouth to rise to 'ultimate test' against Liverpool

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has challenged his side to rise to “probably the ultimate test” at Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball.london

Gary Neville trolls Liverpool after Bournemouth's controversial opener

Gary Neville trolls Liverpool after Bournemouth’s controversial openerBournemouth took a shook lead against Liverpool at Anfield after Callum Wilson slotted home
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTThe Sport ReviewFootball.london

