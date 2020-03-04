Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi extends good wishes ahead of India-Australia clash in ICC Women's T20 WC final

PM Narendra Modi extends good wishes ahead of India-Australia clash in ICC Women's T20 WC final

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 7, 2020) extended his good wishes to India and Australia Women’s team ahead of their clash in T20 World Cup finals in Melbourne.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News 02:01

 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team [Video]'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:23Published

PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan [Video]PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan

PM Modi made a shocking announcement to quit social media on March 02. He tweeted about his plan to leave social media. Social media went into frenzy after the announcement. Within minutes of his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Narendra Modi extends best wishes to India, Australia ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup final

The Prime Minister was responding to a tweet by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Hindu Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

T20 WC Final Live: Deepti scalps Gardner, Lanning

Stay updated with Times of India to get live score updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final match between India Women and Australia Women
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Brisbane Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.