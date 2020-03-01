Tyson Fury set for bumper £10MILLION payday to fight rising star Jai Opetaia in Australia next year

Tyson Fury could be set for a huge £10million bout with Australian bruiser Jai Opetaia in a global event in Sydney next year. The Gypsy King’s American promoter Bob Arum revealed that there are plans to bring the two-time heavyweight world champion Down Under to face the up-and-coming Opetaia at the Bankwest Stadium in mid-2021. […]

