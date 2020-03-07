Zaheer Khan’s one-handed stunner, fiery yorker is a must watch Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vatsal #BleedBlue🇮🇳 RT @mufaddal_vohra: WOW, Zaheer Khan what a catch!! One handed stunner...! https://t.co/PBBbfUG8Mw 3 minutes ago GoCurrent Zaheer Khan’s one-handed stunner, fiery yorker is a must watch https://t.co/TvqHLostBZ https://t.co/tlhTtJKpf6 24 minutes ago