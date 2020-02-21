Global  

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham: Lacazette Comes Off the Bench To Win It For the Gunners

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Arsenal welcomed West Ham to the Emirates Stadium in the 29th round of the 2019/20 Premier League season. It has been a campaign of mixed feelings for both these teams; neither are anywhere near where they wanted to be, with Arsenal far from a top-four spot (10th, 37 points, 27 games played) and West Ham […]

The post Arsenal 1-0 West Ham: Lacazette Comes Off the Bench To Win It For the Gunners appeared first on Soccer News.
