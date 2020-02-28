Global  

Crystal Palace press conference live: Roy Hodgson on Jordan Ayew, Watford and Wilfried Zaha

Football.london Saturday, 7 March 2020
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will be speaking to the media following the Eagles' clash with Watford at Selhurst Park, with Jordan Ayew netting the only goal of the game
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Hodgson: We've shown our fighting spirit

Hodgson: We've shown our fighting spirit 03:35

 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he's confident his team can remain clear of the relegation zone and even challenge the teams further up the table.

Hodgson plays down talk of Europe [Video]Hodgson plays down talk of Europe

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is not think about qualifying for Europe as his team still have a long way to go this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published

Hodgson enjoys Palace v Brighton rivalry [Video]Hodgson enjoys Palace v Brighton rivalry

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he enjoys the rivalry between the club and Brighton and looks forward to the two teams meeting on Saturday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:25Published


Crystal Palace press conference live: Roy Hodgson on Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Brighton win

Hear what Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has to say after his team picked up a fine three points in the big derby clash with Brighton at the American Express...
Football.london

Every word Roy Hodgson said on Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Premier League safety and coronavirus

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson spoke to the media after the 1-0 win against Watford at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles moving into the top half of the Premier...
Football.london


