Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Khabib Nurmagomedov expects rematch with Conor McGregor he beats Tony Ferguson in April

Khabib Nurmagomedov expects rematch with Conor McGregor he beats Tony Ferguson in April

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Khabib Nurmagomedov is expecting UFC president Dana White to organise a rematch with Conor McGregor if he beats Tony Ferguson. The 31-year-old is set to defend his lightweight title against Ferguson on April 18, with McGregor in line to face the winner. The Russian bruiser beat The Notorious in October 2018 but there has been […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Elegant NYC Apartment [Video]Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Elegant NYC Apartment

Today Architectural Digest is welcomed to the New York home of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his Tony Award-winning husband Justin Mikita. The couple made a point of investing in and designing custom..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 12:50Published

Conor McGregor: 'Kobe Bryant's Power Has Transcended' | Grammys 2020 [Video]Conor McGregor: "Kobe Bryant's Power Has Transcended" | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Conor McGregor discussed the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Khabib Nurmagomedov says judges were wrong to award Conor McGregor third round in their fight – and it’s hard to argue

Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. However, the name Conor McGregor is never too far away when...
talkSPORT

Floyd Mayweather delivers update on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fights

Floyd Mayweather delivers update on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fightsFloyd Mayweather is plotting a comeback in 2020 and has now named his eye-watering price tag to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.