England vs Wales result: Player ratings as Manu Tuilagi seals win for hosts to keep Six Nations hopes alive

Independent Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
England 33-30 Wales: Tuilagi was shown a red card late on for connecting with George North's head
News video: England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash 00:59

 England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday. England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14 was postponed amid coronavirus fears, and is due to be rescheduled...

Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup [Video]Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup

England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year. England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Sinckler: England peaking at right time [Video]Sinckler: England peaking at right time

Kyle Sinckler believes England are peaking at the right time following their win over Wales in the Six Nations - and says he has developed as a person in the last year.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England v Wales: Liam Williams and Dan Biggar fit to face England

Wales have named Liam Williams and Dan Biggar after injuries to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.
BBC Sport

The England v Wales player ratings as three Welshmen really stand out but others disappoint

The England v Wales player ratings as three Welshmen really stand out but others disappointEngland won 33-30 at Twickenham after a strong Wales finish and a red card for the hosts
Wales Online


