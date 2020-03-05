England vs Wales result: Player ratings as Manu Tuilagi seals win for hosts to keep Six Nations hopes alive

England 33-30 Wales: Tuilagi was shown a red card late on for connecting with George North's head

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year. England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published 3 hours ago Sinckler: England peaking at right time Kyle Sinckler believes England are peaking at the right time following their win over Wales in the Six Nations - and says he has developed as a person in the last year. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:46Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources England v Wales: Liam Williams and Dan Biggar fit to face England Wales have named Liam Williams and Dan Biggar after injuries to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

BBC Sport 3 days ago



The England v Wales player ratings as three Welshmen really stand out but others disappoint England won 33-30 at Twickenham after a strong Wales finish and a red card for the hosts

Wales Online 7 hours ago





Tweets about this