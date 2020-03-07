Global  

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Nigel Pearson frustrated by 'missed opportunity'

BBC Sport Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Watford boss Nigel Pearson says his team missed an opportunity, after starting the match as the better side at Crystal Palace, before conceding to a Jordan Ayew strike.
