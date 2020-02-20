Global  

Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad: Lionel Messi scores late penalty

BBC Sport Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Lionel Messi scores a late penalty as Barcelona edge victory over Real Sociedad to move top of La Liga.
Lionel Messi To REJECT New Barcelona Contract Over Feud With Abidal?! | Transfer Talk [Video]Lionel Messi To REJECT New Barcelona Contract Over Feud With Abidal?! | Transfer Talk

Lionel Messi was not happy with comments from Eric Abidal who blamed the players for Valverde's. The goat himself took it to Instagram and called him out to name those players! wow!

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:22Published

Messi: I'd love Neymar back at Barcelona [Video]Messi: I'd love Neymar back at Barcelona

Lionel Messi admits he would love to see Neymar return to Barcelona and says the Brazilian is willing to apologise for his move to PSG in 2017

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Messi's late goal puts Barcelona back on top in Spain

Messi's late goal puts Barcelona back on top in SpainLionel Messi converted an 81st-minute penalty kick as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 and regained the Spanish league lead
FOX Sports Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphDaily Star

Real Sociedad reaches 1st Copa del Rey final in 32 years

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad defeated second-division club Mirandés 1-0 Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time in more than three...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

top10Global

#TOP10 RT @total_gossips: Fc Barcelona beat Real Sociedad via a Lionel Messi penalty, but this Sociedad formation vs the Argentine's freekick will… 1 minute ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Lionel Messi converted an 81st-minute penalty kick as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 and regained the Spanish league lead… 6 minutes ago

sxhaka1

Abubakar Sadeeq RT @legitngnews: .@FCBarcelona 1-0 @RealSociedadEN (FT) '81 Lionel Messi (pen) Barcelona were awarded a controversial penalty that prove… 6 minutes ago

rvnila21

Ricardo Lionel Messi (Barcelona) receives a Yellow Card after 42'. Barcelona 0-0 Real Sociedad https://t.co/a2O6iO4BRU https://t.co/t71Sr2MQPn 6 minutes ago

RMLiveScores

Real Madrid LIVE Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad: Lionel Messi's penalty sends hosts top of LaLiga https://t.co/3F8ExQ1jdn… https://t.co/TLruRgCnh7 10 minutes ago

legitngnews

Legit.ng .@FCBarcelona 1-0 @RealSociedadEN (FT) '81 Lionel Messi (pen) Barcelona were awarded a controversial penalty tha… https://t.co/yD7yTtxOVP 10 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Lionel Messi converted an 81st-minute penalty kick as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 and regained the Spanish lea… https://t.co/TguXxMXTDy 11 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad: Lionel Messi scores late penalty - https://t.co/zPSGyIN0xu #football 12 minutes ago

