Cain's Quest snowmobile race gets underway from Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The 3100km snowmobile race , the longest in the world, will have competitors with a GPS tracker on their sled, while they each start 1 minute apart. 
Tweets about this

JodiG_Tweets

JodiG @MrGrips This is my view of “Home” today. The Cain’s Quest snowmobile race tracker. I’ve been glued to my computer… https://t.co/X7rR1Jo5SN 48 minutes ago

hoodlumknit

Kelly If you aren’t following Cain’s Quest endurance snowmobile race through the entirety of Labrador, you knit know what you’re missing. #cq2020 4 hours ago

MelissaCoombs3

Melissa Coombs RT @ACOACanada: Good luck & congrats to all those participating in Cain's Quest Snowmobile Endurance Race, described as the ultimate in ext… 18 hours ago

kimmay78

kim 🍁 RT @NFPower: Our employees are cheering loudly for our very own Colin Cuff and his teammate Mike Gillingham as they take on the world’s tou… 21 hours ago

NFPower

Newfoundland Power Our employees are cheering loudly for our very own Colin Cuff and his teammate Mike Gillingham as they take on the… https://t.co/tVAh9VVwqg 1 day ago

ACOACanada

ACOA Canada Good luck & congrats to all those participating in Cain's Quest Snowmobile Endurance Race, described as the ultimat… https://t.co/znows9IgGI 1 day ago

ebossanova13

Eric RT @GraybarCanada: Team 67-Namshum and their support crew from Sheshatshiu, NL make their first stop in Labrador West at our Wabush branch… 2 days ago

MSW53N

Matthew White RT @NLNDPCaucus: In the House of Assembly, @JordanLabCity congratulates @cainsquest snowmobile race 2020 as they prepare to start the race… 2 days ago

