Canada cruises past France at Rugby 7s opener in Vancouver

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The Canadian men got off to the start they wanted with a convincing 31-21 defeat of France on Saturday's opening day of the HSBC Canada Sevens Rugby tournament.
