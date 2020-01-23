Canada cruises past France at Rugby 7s opener in Vancouver

The Canadian men got off to the start they wanted with a convincing 31-21 defeat of France on Saturday's opening day of the HSBC Canada Sevens Rugby tournament.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published on February 2, 2020 'Russell's time in France has led to petulance' Former England back-row Nick Easter says Finn Russell's time in France has led to the 'petulant' attitude that has seen him omitted from Scotland's Six Nations opener Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:03Published on January 23, 2020

Tweets about this