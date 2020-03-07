Global  

Alun Wyn Jones urges World Rugby to act after Joe Marler grabbed his genitalia

Independent Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
'One hundred and thirty-eight Tests for my country. If i react, I get a red card. It's tough, isn't it?'
 Wales Captain Alun Wyn Jones has asked World Rugby to investigate the grab by England prop Joe Marler after their Six Nations clash at TWickenham.

Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain calls for World Rugby action against Joe Marler

Alun Wyn Jones says he hopes World Rugby look at the first-half incident which saw England prop Joe Marler grab the Wales captain's genitals.
BBC Sport

Sport24.co.za | Wales skipper wants World Rugby to act after Marler penis grab

Alun Wyn Jones said he hopes World Rugby will act after England prop Joe Marler grabbed the Welsh skipper's penis during the Six Nations clash at Twickenham.
News24

