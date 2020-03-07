Yes Bank founder questioned over loan to DHFL

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Enforcement Directorate, which continued its searches at Rana Kapoor's Samudra Mahal residence in Worli on Saturday, is investigating whether Doit Urban Ventures, a dummy company controlled by the Yes Bank founder and two of his daughters, received Rs 600 crore as kickbacks from the scam-hit Dewan Housing Financial Corporation Ltd (DHFL) for loans worth Rs 4,450 crore granted by the bank.


