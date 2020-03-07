Global  

Yes Bank founder questioned over loan to DHFL

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate, which continued its searches at Rana Kapoor’s Samudra Mahal residence in Worli on Saturday, is investigating whether Doit Urban Ventures, a dummy company controlled by the Yes Bank founder and two of his daughters, received Rs 600 crore as kickbacks from the scam-hit Dewan Housing Financial Corporation Ltd (DHFL) for loans worth Rs 4,450 crore granted by the bank.
Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges

An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Yes Bank: ED questions founder; ATMs run dry

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to place a 30-day moratorium on Yes Bank and cap withdrawals at Rs 50,000 created a scurry as panicked depositors queued up...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters IndiaHindu

